Smith County recognizes its employees

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith honoring Deputy Michael Johnson

Deputy Michael Johnson receives his 20 Years of Service award from Sheriff Larry Smith.

Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Johnson was honored in Commissioners Court for 20 years of service to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson began his career as a detention officer in the jail and quickly moved to working in the patrol division.

“He is a hard worker, very solid and dependable,” Sheriff Larry Smith said. “Patrol wasn’t challenging enough for him, so he began working in the mental health unit. Now he has been selected to take over the Environmental Crimes Unit.”

“He’s very dependable and we need a lot more like him,” Smith said. “Michael, we appreciate you very much.”

Gregory Harrison was recognized for five years of service in the Smith County Clerk’s Office. He started out in the criminal misdemeanor department and now works with County Court-at-Law 3 for the County Clerk’s Office.

He is focused, willing to help others, and shows great customer service, County Clerk Karen Phillips said.

Kaylee Hahn was honored for five years of service as court coordinator with the 114th District Court.

“I cannot imagine working a day without her,” Judge Reeve Jackson. “But she is too smart, too strong, too driven to stay in this job forever. While I will continue to support you while you’re here, I’m going to encourage you to seek bigger and better things and I look forward to the day when all of us can talk about, ‘we knew you when.’ Thank you for all you do for us Kaylee and congratulations on five years.”

Jessica Martinez was recognized for five years with the Smith County Adult Probation Department.

She started as an officer and now is a supervisor in the pre-trial unit.

“Jessica does a phenomenal job supervising eight officers who supervise about 1,100 offenders who are under our care. This is a busy, busy job. Fast paced, all day every day but her staff greatly respects her and she’s in the trenches working with them every day,” Adult Probation Director Janet Fugler said.

“I greatly appreciate all the dedication she has for the department and the pre-trial unit, and all the great work that she does. Thank you, Jessica.”

Other employees celebrating work anniversaries in September who were not in Commissioners Court include:

20 Years: Tyrodrick Loftis , Sheriff’s Office

10 Years: Darrell Smith , Road and Bridge Department

5 Years: David Sutton , Sheriff’s Office