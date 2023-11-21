ETBU Holds Ring Blessing

East Texas Baptist University honored 91 graduating seniors with the presentation of their official ETBU Class Ring. The Ring Blessing was recently held for December graduates of 2023. Inspired by Deuteronomy 6, the class ring allows ETBU Alumni to carry and display the love of Christ.

“The Ring Blessing chapel is a much-anticipated tradition at ETBU as the graduating seniors receive their ETBU class ring,” Vice President for Advancement and Administrative Affairs Scott Bryant said. “We are proud of these graduating students, and we know that they will represent the Lord and the University well in the days ahead.”

Each ETBU Class Ring features the seal of East Texas Baptist, surrounded by the cornerstones of the University – Veritas, Mores, and Scientia, which translate from Latin to Truth, Character, and Knowledge. Inscribed in the ring are significant icons of ETBU and the Christian faith, such as the historic Marshall Hall, the Light on the Hill, Max Greiner’s Divine Servant Statue, and the Bible. These symbols are meant to remind alumni of God’s work in their lives and their transformational experience at East Texas Baptist University.

“ETBU embodies service, and this ring will be such a great reminder that we need to serve others like Jesus,” senior nursing major Macy Guerrero said. “Serving the community and serving in the local hospitals has brought such great memories during my time at ETBU. I hope as I wear this ring, I can be reminded to serve others and go to God to give me strength each day.”

The ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of students during their time at ETBU and serves as a milestone marker for students leading up to commencement. As a token and gift of appreciation from the University to graduating seniors, the ETBU Class Ring symbolizes the University’s blessing over students as they commence from ETBU to pursue their career callings. Director of Alumni Relations and Intercessory Prayer Ministry Coordinator Cari Johnson (’94) delivered a blessing over the graduating seniors to conclude the Ring Blessing chapel service.

“I’m grateful that you have the opportunity today to have this ETBU ring as a token,” Johnson said. “You will wear it for a while, and maybe you’ll wear it forever. There is going to be another generation of people that you have influence over. You’ll be able to come back to this moment and share with them what God has done in your life, what God taught you, and how God molded and shaped your life and your calling here on this campus.”

