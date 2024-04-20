Beaux Limmer: Rose City Gridder Comes Home

Realize how many people look up to y’all and would love to be in yall’s shoes. Understand that y’all are all leaders in the school and the community and are held to a higher standard than anyone. Most of all, try to enjoy every moment of this. Y’all are making memories right now that you will remember for the rest of your lives. Beaux Limmer

MAIN IMAGE: Beaux Limmer visits Tyler Legacy High School; speaks to students about hard work and character. Photo courtesy: Tyler ISD.

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Beaux Limmer was a football standout for the Robert E. Lee Red Raiders from 2014-2018. The 6’5 center/guard helped anchor the offensive line for head coach Jeff Taylor before moving on to star for the University of Arkansas. He came back to Tyler and visited Legacy High School to share his insight, experience, and sense of determination with a new generation of footballers who, especially with the NFL draft approaching, may be thinking of careers on the gridiron.

“I think it’s important for the guys to see and hear from someone who was able to succeed at the collegiate level both on the field and in the classroom, who was in their shoes five years ago,” says Limmer. “I think they will be able to relate to someone who has had similar experiences as they have. I know that when people come to talk to the team when I was in school it always gave me a little extra motivation.”

As a Razorback, Limmer expertly combined classroom expertise with on-field accomplishments from 2019-2023, earning a degree in finance and, as a redshirt sophomore, starting eleven games. As a redshirt junior in 2022 he started all thirteen games, switching from right guard to center for the Liberty Bowl. Pro Football Focus named him a third team All-American. He played his entire senior year of 2023 at center. He started forty-one games at U of Arkansas, rounding out his college football career in the 2024 Senior Bowl, and then attending the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine where he had the greatest number of bench press reps and second-highest vertical jump for all participating offensive linemen. Limmer’s involvement with Tyler Legacy delights Head Coach Beau Trahan.

“I can’t stress enough how valuable and exciting it was to have Beaux Limmer visit our football team,” he said. “Beaux is not just a talented athlete, but a role model for our students. To see someone who once walked the same halls, dressed in the same locker rooms, and played on the same field now achieving great success and still taking the time to give back to our kids is truly remarkable. We wish Beaux all the luck in the world in the upcoming NFL draft. We know he will have a great career ahead of him, and he is always welcome here at Tyler Legacy High School.”

His resolute trek from the Tyler Independent School District is a great inspiration for other young athletes aspiring for greatness. Having been one of them means he can empathize with the hopes and dreams of student/athletes. Coming home to guide them down the straight and narrow impresses on them the high degree of commitment he harbors to using his past to improve their futures and repaying the city that did so much to make his success possible.

While touring his alma mater he constantly shared the lessons he learned during his years of learning there on and off the field, especially how achieving dreams is impossible without hard work, dedication, and resilience. He was terribly clear on the overall value of education, and that taking it seriously is the only way it can become a foundation for future success. He also pointed out to players that they are essentially ambassadors for their school and community, and that they need to stay on their best behavior in public as they represent family, football program, school, and city.

“Realize how many people look up to y’all and would love to be in yall’s shoes,” he advised. “Understand that y’all are all leaders in the school and the community and are held to a higher standard than anyone. Most of all, try to enjoy every moment of this. Y’all are making memories right now that you will remember for the rest of your lives.”

Along with the vital nature of education and athletics, he stressed the crucial importance of character development. The Tyler ISD impressed on him how this is a vital aspect of a well-rounded education, without which the future is bleak. Limmer urged the school’s footballers to ensure positive achievement by concentrating on academics, strong work ethic and strive for integrity, self-discipline, and teamwork on- and off-field.

Knowing Limmer’s accomplishments impressed his listeners that he had to be taken seriously, and that his commitment to his former school and his hometown are additional unselfish examples to be followed. Even as he prepares to hopefully embark on a career in professional football he is clinging to his beloved roots and impressing the next generation of student/athletes that his is an example to be chased. He has a lot of hope and potential on his plate.

“It’s a mix of being a little nervous and super excited,” he says. “A little nervous because of the uncertainty of where I could end up going. I am super excited because I have worked very hard for a very long time for this opportunity to fulfill a dream.”

He has shown his young audience that dreams are possible. They just need to do it as he has.