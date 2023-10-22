By Dr. Michael Guido

Charlie Brown was having a serious conversation with Lucy in one of the “Peanuts” cartoons. Said Charlie, “I’ve made a giant step forward in unraveling the mysteries of the Old Testament, Lucy!”

“What’s that?” asked Lucy, bursting with interest.

“I started reading it,” he replied.

Many people view the Bible as a collection of fables, myths, or tales and unintelligent stories about a God who hides in deep, unfathomable messages. Some claim it is a book beyond the ability of humans to understand. Although it is a book written by humans, it is not a “human book.” It is the story of God making Himself known through words, deeds, and “The Word,” – His beloved Son. It is not beyond the ability of humans to understand the contents. God Himself will make its message clear when people ask Him to speak to them through His Holy Spirit.

Through the Holy Spirit, God revealed His Person and plan of redemption and reconciliation – the Gospel Message. The authors of God’s revelation in Scripture were inspired by His Spirit to speak on His behalf. God wanted to make Himself known because He wants us to know Him, to love Him, to accept His truth, to trust Him, and to turn to His Son for salvation.

If we want to know and understand God, we need to do what Charlie Brown did, “start reading” His Word.

PRAYER: You have spoken to us, Lord, through Your Word. If we seek Your truth and want to know You and please You with our lives, Your Word will show us how. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. 2 Timothy 3:16-17