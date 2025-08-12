Longview, Texas
First day of school brings energy, excitement to Longview ISD campuses
Education

ETR Team
Aug 12, 2025

Longview ISD kicked off the year with love, pride, and Lobo spirit!

“By bringing our executive leadership team to every campus, we wanted our students, teachers, and families to see that their success is our highest priority. This is about showing up, celebrating together, and reminding every member of our school community that they are valued.”

Longview Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Marla Sheppard

Longview, TX – Longview ISD rolled out a spirited welcome as students returned for the first day of the
2025–2026 school year. From first-day hugs to high-fives at the door, the district’s 13 campuses were
filled with energy, emotion, and the promise of new beginnings.

Principal Dr. Derrick Estes


As soon as students stepped off buses and out of cars, they were greeted by smiling teachers and principals. Even the members of the district’s executive leadership team joined the welcome committee. In a first for the district, Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard led the team on a full-day tour of more than 10 campuses and finishing the remaining campuses tomorrow — ensuring every student and staff member was welcomed in person.

Principal Dr. Derrick Estes at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary

Pastor Eric Love with Church on Purpose at Ned E. Williams Elementary


“The first day of school sets the tone for the entire year,” said Dr. Sheppard. “By bringing our executive
leadership team to every campus, we wanted our students, teachers, and families to see that their
success is our highest priority. This is about showing up, celebrating together, and reminding every
member of our school community that they are valued.”


The schools buzzed with anticipation as morning routines began, setting the stage for a year focused on academic excellence, student success, and strong school-to-home connections.

“This was about more than just visiting schools,” Dr. Sheppard added. “It was about being present — to celebrate, to connect, and to make sure every campus knows we are here for them from day one.”


Longview ISD continues to build pride and partnership across the community — starting with a first day designed to be as meaningful as it is memorable.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jones Kettisha for Longview ISD
Dr. Daniel Sheppard for Longview ISD, K-8th grade College and Career Readiness Manager

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District

