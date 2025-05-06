Former Red Raider Elliott Davison signs NFL contract

Tyler, TX – Elliott Davison, a former Robert E. Lee High School (REL) football standout, signed an undrafted free agent (UDFA) contract following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Davison, who played defensive back first at the University of The Incarnate Word (UIW), and later at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), hopes to be the 11th player in REL school history to play in an NFL game.

Davison played five seasons of college football, appearing in 58 career games in three seasons at UIW and two seasons at UTSA. He contributed to all 13 games during his first season at UTSA in 2023, making 40 total tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defended. He continued his solid production in 2024 as a starting safety for the Roadrunners. Davison logged 58 tackles and four pass breakups, playing and starting in all 13 games, helping UTSA to a 7-6 record, and a victory over Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Following the season, he competed in the annual UTSA Football Pro Day, where he impressed with a 37” vertical jump, 10’6” broad jump, and a 4.42 40-yard dash.

He began his college career at UIW, playing in all but one of the Cardinals’ 33 games in three seasons, logging 27 career starts. A dynamic player on the back end of the Cardinals FCS-ranked defense, he recorded 42 tackles in 2022, intercepting three passes while defending nine more. A second-team All-Southland Conference selection in 2021, Davison recorded career-bests in tackles (62), passes defended (11), and interceptions (4). He started right away as a freshman in 2020, making 31 tackles, defending four passes, and recording an interception.

A star athlete and student at REL, Davison donned the Red Raider uniform from 2016-2020. As a senior, he recorded 108 tackles (76 solo), six interceptions, seven pass breakups, and a blocked field goal to help REL to the playoffs in 2019, on top of earning first-team all-district honors, as well as an academic all-state honorable mention selection. As a junior in 2018, he earned second-team all-district honors and second-team all-East Texas. As a sophomore in 2017, he was a second-team all-district choice.

To date, ten Red Raiders have played in a National Football League regular-season game. The last Red Raider to debut in the NFL was Beaux Limmer, a teammate of Davison’s at REL, in 2024 for the Los Angeles Rams.