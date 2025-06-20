General Mills to ditch Artificial Colors following Texas AG Action

AUSTIN – General Mills, Inc. (“General Mills”) has agreed to remove artificial dyes from its products following an investigation by Attorney General Paxton into the company for deceptively marketing its cereals that contain petroleum-based food colorings.

“General Mills removing these toxic artificial dyes is an incredible win for the health of our children and all Americans. I look forward to finalizing an agreement with General Mills to ensure that this promise is kept,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under my watch, big food companies that deceptively market their products and fill their foods with unhealthy ingredients have been put on notice that they will be held accountable for their actions. I will never back down from defending Texas consumers and will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump and Secretary Kennedy to help Americans get healthier.”

Attorney General Paxton previously announced that he had issued a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) and launched an investigation into General Mills for illegally misrepresenting its food products as “healthy” and “nutritious” despite containing artificial dyes. These synthetic food colorings have been associated with a variety of neurological and behavioral issues in children such as increased hyperactivity, impulsivity, inattentiveness, and even autism. The company previously pledged to remove these harmful dyes from its products in 2015. However, it only briefly removed them before again reselling cereals containing artificial colorings.

General Mills has now once again publicly vowed to remove synthetic food dyes from its cereals and food sold in schools by next summer and eventually its entire product portfolio by the end of 2027. The Attorney General is actively investigating other food companies, such as Kellogg’s, for similar alleged misconduct.