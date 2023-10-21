Longview, Texas
21 October 2023
Texas AG Ken Paxton Recognizes October As Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Texas AG Ken Paxton Recognizes October As Domestic Violence Awareness Month

AUSTIN: For the ninth consecutive year, Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) employees will participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month (“DVAM”) “Go Purple Day.” On Thursday, October 19th, OAG employees were encouraged to wear purple in support of survivors and raise awareness of and take a stand against domestic violence.

“The Office of the Attorney General carries great responsibility for meeting the complex needs of families throughout Texas. Far too many families have experienced domestic violence in their homes. I am proud that my office works diligently to meet the needs of survivors and their families in times of need. Join me in bringing awareness to domestic violence and the necessary resources for survivors to achieve safety and economic stability,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The OAG is committed to helping victims of domestic violence establish and maintain a life free from abuse. Please join Attorney General Paxton and the Office of the Attorney General in their efforts to bring additional attention to this important issue.

To learn more about DVAM and other ways to participate, visit the Texas Council on Family Violence.

Additional family violence resources include:

1. Get Child Support Safely

2. OAG Crime Victim Services Division

3. National Domestic Violence Hotline (NDVH)

