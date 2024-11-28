Hudson PEP celebrates accolades

The National Blue-Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools.

Students from Hudson PEP Elementary.

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Hudson PEP recently hosted a National Blue-Ribbon celebration. With a proclamation from the City of Longview, district administration attendance, and student performances, the day was sans pareil.

The U.S. Department of Education recently recognized 356 schools as the 2024 cohort of the National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 31 schools in Texas. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

“The National Blue-Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Hudson PEP was one of 31 schools in Texas to earn this award. But that is not all.

The U.S. News & World Report named Hudson PEP a Top 5 elementary school in 2021.

Hudson PEP distinguished, rigorous and advanced curriculum is focused on a PYP IB program hence giving it an edge that has repeatedly made it possible for Hudson PEP to be honored as a Texas Honor Roll campus.

Wait, there is more.

Hudson Pep has differentiated itself in international community engagement and philanthropy. For example, Longview ISD’s International Baccalaureate project partners with “We Help Two” and markets “funky socks” to help supply prosthetic legs and feet to amputees worldwide. It is important to note this initiative started with the IB program at LHS and Hudson PEP.

Furthermore, the 2021 5th grade class, “Long Walk to Water,” project is typical of Hudson PEP. The project was about students in Uganda, Africa who walked hazardous long distance to fetch water for their schools and homes. This long and dangerous trek was not acceptable to Hudson PEP 5th graders hence they took action. The students immediately went to work, raised sufficient funds, and installed a water well with a pump in the village.

This Hudson PEP 5th grade project made it possible for the village population to have safe drinking water.