IMPORTANCE OF CASTING OUT DOUBT AND UNBELIEF

By Pastor Chad Roberts

When Jairus reached Jesus, he was desperate. His little girl was about to die, and he

knew her only hope was Christ. Jesus began to make His way to Jairus’s house in Mark 5. The sad news came that Jairus’s daughter had already passed. By the time they got

there, a large crowd had gathered and were mourning. You can imagine how emotional

the scene was. Jesus stunned the crowd by telling them that the girl was not dead but was only

sleeping. According to verse 40, they laughed at him.

Jesus then did the strangest thing. He put them all outside of the house (Mark 5:40). There is a deep, spiritual truth to be gained in this story. Unbelief is in direct opposition to faith. You cannot have both

working at the same time. One will overtake the other. God takes doubt and unbelief far more seriously than we do. In reality, we should be ruthless in detecting and overcoming unbelief.

When Jesus went into the room, He only invited the girl’s parents and the disciples who were with Him. Think about it. They had a front row seat to a miracle. Where do you think you would have been that day? Would Jesus have asked you to leave, or would He invite you into the room?

This is a great question for today’s Church. I want to be inside the room with Jesus. I want to be part of what God is doing. I want a front row seat to His miracles. Do not let

doubt and unbelief keep you outside the room. Instead, let God deepen and strengthen

your faith so that you do not miss what He wants to do in your life.

