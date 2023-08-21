By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Michael Ray Bradley a Grambling State University legacy student has been hired as Jarvis Christian University (JCU) band director. Bradley played saxophone in multiple ensembles, plus show band, jazz band, symphonic band, and orchestra in the famed Tiger Marching Band.

Some of his life’s high notes include:

Playing for President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Performing at multiple NFL football and NBA basketball games

Serving as the band’s drum major when the Grambling Band first played for Apple Computer Headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Besides performing in the first Super bowl, the Grambling Tiger Band has won numerous awards over the years. In addition, the Grambling type “show-style” marching is favored at other historically black colleges and universities.

Bradley received his master’s degree in music education from the University of Lafayette, Louisiana. He taught at Ville Platte High School in Ville Platte, Louisiana. He then moved to Donnie Bickham Middle School in Blanchard, Louisiana. He amazingly built the band program from two to 84 students in two years.

“I enjoyed teaching middle school because that’s when you have the opportunity to set them on the right path from the beginning and help them build good practice habits and mindset,” Bradley said. “That’s an important part of setting them up for success. A good band director assesses aspects such as their embouchure, how the facial muscles work together to help them play an instrument and intonation, the tuning of the ensemble. Some are better for brass instruments. Some are better suited for woodwind instruments. Getting beginning band students on the right instrument is a big part of their success.”

According to Bradley, music teaches students important life lessons.

Bradley stated, “Band helps teach students the importance of time management, perseverance, teamwork, team building, and a love for a wide variety of music and culture.”