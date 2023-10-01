Jesus’ Feathers

By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge.” – Psalm 91:4

After a forest fire in Yellowstone National Park, forest rangers began their trek up the mountain to assess the inferno’s damage. One ranger found a bird literally petrified in ashes, perched statuesquely on the ground at the base of a tree. Somewhat sickened by the eerie sight, he knocked over the bird with a stick. When he struck it, three tiny chicks scurried out from under their dead mother’s wings. The loving mother, keenly aware of the impending disaster, had carried her offspring to the base of the tree and had gathered them under her wings, instinctively knowing that the toxic smoke would rise.

She could have flown to safety but refused to abandon her babies. When the blaze had arrived and the heat had scorched her small body, the mother had remained steadfast. Because she had been willing to die, those under the cover of her wings would live!

Christ was humiliated, beaten, chained, shackled, and crucified for our sins. He suffered the blaze of restitution for all his children so that we may have life and have it abundantly. He could have cooperated with Pontius Pilate and denounced God, thus assuring his safety. But he didn’t. He loved his children, you and me, so much that he sacrificed his own life.

May we be aware every day what it is like to be under the protective feathers of Jesus.