CHRISTUS Health encourages routine screenings, checkups.

(TYLER, Texas) – June is Men’s Health Month and CHRISTUS Health is encouraging men to prioritize their health by taking advantage of routine screenings and checkups.

Studies show that men ages 15 to 65 are significantly less likely than women to seek preventive care and more likely to report not having a primary care provider, or PCP.

A PCP can review medical and family history and recommend age-appropriate health screenings as a first step toward better health.

“I had melanoma on the back of my head that I initially thought was benign,” said Dr. Brian Kingston, family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “I let it sit for four years and luckily it didn’t kill me.”

Stories like Kingston’s are not uncommon. He said that by the time most men get around to seeing him for an issue, they’re much more advanced than they should be.

“I would strongly encourage people to take advantage of screenings and checkups,” Kingston said. “Certain health issues like colon cancer and high cholesterol are generally very treatable if you catch it early.”

Using the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines, major screening timelines include:

Initial screening for cholesterol at age 21

Routine colon cancer screening starting at age 45

Routine prostate cancer screening starting at age 55

Prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes screening for overweight adults aged 35 to 70

The age for each of these recommendations can change depending on several factors, including family history. A family history, notably within parents or siblings, of certain diseases can significantly increase an individual’s likelihood of developing the same conditions.

Dr. Brian Kingston, family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

“I was raised where you didn’t go to the doctor, and you just toughed it out to go along with the day. There was work to be done,” Kingston said. “But at the end of the day we really do need to start focusing on those things and taking care of your health.”

Kingston encourages men to consult with a PCP, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

“An ounce of prevention is much better than a pound of treatment.”