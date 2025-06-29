Living until you die

By Sower Ministries

A group of visitors once asked an eighty-two-year-old his age. After answering their question he said, “I’m going to live until I die. And then I’m going to live forever!”

Is it possible that he had Psalm 84 in mind and was reflecting on the words of the psalmist: “They go from strength to strength – or they make their way – till each appears before God.”

God expects us to care for our bodies – He created them and entrusted them to us to do His work well. The story is told of two camels who deeply loved their masters.

While carrying their cargoes across the desert one decided that he would eat little so he could save his master money. He soon became weak and disoriented, and thieves took advantage of his master when he died – beating him and taking the cargo. The other cared for both his master and his strength. He ate wisely and passed triumphantly across the desert.

We weaken ourselves spiritually by not nourishing ourselves with “soul-food” – God’s Word. Because God made us for Himself, we must bring His life into our life through the Word of Life – Christ our Lord. He alone can satisfy the hunger in our hearts and the longing in our souls.

Jesus met these needs when He said, “I am the Bread of Life! No one coming to me will ever be hungry again. And those who believe in Me will never thirst, either.”

Age does not matter. Life does. And life begins with the Lord. Believe in Him! He will nourish body and soul.

