Lobo Band Trumpets Success

In keeping with its commitment to excellence the Longview High School (LHS) band has pulled down a First Division rating from an impressed panel of judges to earn an incredible 74th consecutive SUPERIOR rating in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) marching contest. The Big Green Marching Machine has been stringing together top honors every year since the UIL’s 1949 inception. LHS Director of Bands Rhonda Daniel was delighted but unsurprised.

“I believe I can speak for all of us when I say we are proud to be part of such a great legacy, and we are grateful for those that came before us, paving the way,” she said. “This streak says that for seventy-four years the Lobo band has focused on performing to meet and surpass a standard of first division at the UIL Region Marching Contest.”

Her outline on her band’s success left nothing unsaid.

“We do hear a lot about the streak at this time of year, but for the 2023 Lobo Band the focus has been on performing to the best of their ability on October 14,” she said. “This district has been blessed with students throughout the years who have worked to maintain this standard of excellence.”

This latest triumph came 14 October when the band journeyed to Stephen F. Austin University’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. After a brief layover at home the young musicians will visit Waco and perform in Baylor University’s McLane Stadium as part of the UIL State Military Marching Contest. For the past five years this band has been under Daniel’s expert direction. She is careful to give full credit to her students, assistant directors, parents and the volunteers who have dedicated their toil and talents to achieve success.

“We traveled to SFA in July to have our band camp. We’re very grateful for this opportunity to take our students away from Longview to focus on the new marching season,” she said. “While there, we worked on the fundamentals of marching, had sectionals on music fundamentals, and spent a lot of time working on our music for the drill. Since early August they have been routinely working on marching fundamentals, music preparation and learning the drill. We have been adding to our contest performance weekly since our first football game.”

Daniel and her students were delighted when their lofty rating was announced Saturday, but, again, it did not take them by surprise.

“They worked for over three months to prepare for UIL, and it was nice to see them celebrate their success,” she said.

The Mean Green Marching Machine concentrates on militaristic steps that is not that common among other bands. For more than eighty years this has been its style, and repeated success proves its worth.

Along with assorted group events Lobo band members also participate in the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest, and audition for The Texas Music Educators Region, Area and State bands. Longview Independent School District Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox also credits band parents and the community as a whole for the greatness of the Lobo marchers.

“Our young people are able to excel because our entire community believes in and supports our students,” he said. “The long hours put in by these students, their teachers, as well as many parents and volunteers is what keeps this tradition of excellence alive. LISD Director of Bands Rhonda Daniel has shown that there will be no slowing down, but that the Big Green Marching Machine is still going strong.”

For Lobo band-related tickets, streaming and schedule please visit UILtexas.org/music.