Love Enough To Care

By Dr. Michael Guido

Day after day Amy Jo came home from school crying. Her classmates were unkind and hurtful. They made fun of her uncontrolled movements, her limping, twisting and drooling. She could hardly sit or stand still without jerking because of her illness.

One day she wrote a letter to an editor. In it, she said: “I have a problem in school. Kids laugh at me because of the way I walk and talk. I have cerebral palsy. I just want one day at school when no one laughs at me and makes fun of me.”

One paper finally carried her story, and then another. Eventually, it was carried by many newspapers, and she received an astounding number of letters that brought her hope, comfort, and encouragement.

Many people have broken hearts, not as a result of mental or physical disabilities. Their hearts ache, they have troubled thoughts, and their shoulders droop because they are left out, feel unwelcome, unwanted, or unacceptable – even in our churches.

Jesus said that loving one’s neighbor was the second most important commandment and because it is a commandment, we are obligated to love those who may seem unlovable or unacceptable – on our terms! Buy, we must remember that they are loved and accepted on God’s terms! So, as His ambassadors, we must show His love. And, Paul said that showing God’s love was more important than any spiritual gift. Love is not a word nor a choice: it is to be a way of life – the Christ-filled life.

PRAYER: Help us, Father, to seek out the least, the last, the lost, and the lonely and give them Your love. Help us to recognize those who need love – Your love – and love them in Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. – 1 Corinthians 13:4-7