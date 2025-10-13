Mandatory Water Restrictions Remain in Effect for all Tyler Water Utilities Customers

Repairs continue at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant after multiple critical equipment failures and flooding in the filter pipe gallery last week.

While those repairs are underway, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant continues to provide water for all of Tyler. Water remains safe and reliable, but the system is more vulnerable with one plant offline. That’s why we remain in Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency and Emergency Demand Management Plan, which calls for a 10% reduction in daily water use.

The following mandatory water use restrictions are in place for all TWU customers:

Landscape Irrigation

Allowed twice weekly

Even-numbered addresses (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Sundays & Thursdays

Odd-numbered addresses (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Saturdays & Wednesdays

Watering only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Ensure sprinkler systems are adjusted NOT to be watering pavement and irrigate only when necessary.

Hand watering and drip systems are allowed anytime.

Tip: Use the last number of your address to determine if it’s even or odd.

Vehicle Washing

Permitted only on watering days, between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., using a bucket or hose with a shutoff nozzle.

Commercial car washes are exempt.

Pools

Filling or refilling allowed only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on watering days.

Fountains & Ponds

Must have a recirculating system or support aquatic life.

Fire Hydrants

Use limited to firefighting or permitted construction activities.

Golf Courses

Greens, tees, and fairways may be irrigated on watering days, before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Exempt if using non-TWU water.

Restaurants

May only serve water upon request.

Prohibited Non-Essential Uses

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, or buildings (except for fire protection)

Using water for dust control

Allowing water to run or accumulate in streets or gutters

Failing to repair controllable leaks after notification

Common Questions

Why are there mainly restrictions for irrigation?

Outdoor irrigation is the largest use of treated drinking water during warm months. By limiting watering days and hours, the City can significantly reduce overall demand while still meeting essential household and public safety needs.

Why are rates increasing? Why is my water bill so high?

Stage 2 restrictions don’t change water rates, and water rates did not increase this year. The only change was to the Environmental Compliance Fee, which helps fund required wastewater projects under the federal Consent Decree.

Why are these restrictions necessary?

With one treatment plant offline, the system is more vulnerable to drops in pressure. Reducing water use helps maintain reliable service across the city.

How long will restrictions last?

Stage 2 measures will remain in place until the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant is repaired and back online.

Can I still water my garden by hand?

Yes. Hand watering and drip systems are allowed at any time.

What if I see a water main break or leak?

Please report it right away by calling the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285, and provide the address, date, and a brief description.

