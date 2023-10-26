Mayor To Receive Distinguished Citizen Award From Boy Scouts

Longview Mayor Andy Mack will be recognized with the Distinguished Citizen Award from the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America during a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

The Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award Luncheon will be held at Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive.

Mack has served as mayor for about nine years and will completing his third, consecutive three-year term in May, which is the maximum allowed under the City Charter. Prior to his time as mayor, Mack served for nearly a decade as the council member representing District 4.

Professionally, Mack operates East Texas Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. He is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and a Diplomat in the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and has been a member of Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Southwest Society of Oral Surgeons, American Dental Association, Land of Pines Dental Society, Texas Dental Association, East Texas Dental Society, and International Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

Mack graduated from Longview High School before attending Stephen F. Austin State University where he earned a B.S. in Biology. He attended Baylor College of Dentistry where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery and completed his surgical residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.