By Dr. Michael Guido

Thomas Jefferson was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. He was also the principal author of the Declaration of Independence. One of his other roles was as a Minister of the United States to France.

When he went to France to serve America, he presented his credentials to the French premier. As he looked at them, the premier said, “I see you’ve come to replace Benjamin Franklin.”

“No sir,” came his response. “I’ve come to succeed him. No one can replace him!”

And that is true of each of us: No one can replace us or is equipped to do the work that God has planned for us to do. What a sobering thought.

Even as our fingerprints are unique and will never be given to another person, so are the tasks and responsibilities that God has set before us. We are an “original” with our own set of credentials.

Our worth is not dependent on what we do but on who we are in Christ. Our worth does not come from what we have been able to achieve or accomplish but from God’s mercy and grace. Our worth is revealed in the price God paid for our redemption through the death of Christ on the cross.

God has something unique for each of us to do as “His minister” to His World. No one can replace us!

PRAYER: May we accept our responsibility, Lord, to do what You would have us to do, knowing that You have chosen us and prepared us for something special. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: I know all the things you do. I have seen your love, your faith, your service, and your patient endurance. And I can see your constant improvement in all these things. Revelation 2:19