Longview, Texas
15 August 2024
Tyler ISD’s free school supply pick-up: A boost for teachers and classrooms
Education

ETR Team
Aug 15, 2024

Tyler ISD Teachers are excited about free school supply pick-up.

Tyler – Tyler ISD hosted a successful Free School Supply Pick-Up event, providing essential classroom materials to first-year teachers across the district. Teachers eagerly gathered with excitement and gratitude as they picked up items like notebooks, pencils, pens, paper, and folders, all generously provided by Tyler ISD Success Partners and other community supporters.

The first day of this two-day event was a resounding success, drawing a significant turnout of first-year educators eager to prepare for the upcoming school year.

This free school supply opportunity ensures that students who may lack basic supplies are well-prepared for the school year ahead.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our Tyler ISD Success Partners and community partners, whose contributions made this event possible,” said Jennifer Hines, Chief Communications Officer. “These supplies will not only serve as a backup for our teachers but also help ensure that all students have access to the resources they need to succeed.”

In addition to the successful distribution to first-year teachers, Tyler ISD is pleased to announce that all district teachers will have an opportunity to collect supplies on Monday, August 5, and Wednesday, August 7. This continued effort underscores the district’s commitment to supporting educators and students alike.

“This event has been a tremendous help as I prepare for my classroom and join Tyler ISD,” said Hollie Riddle, a new teacher this year at Rice Elementary. “The support from the district and community has made me feel so welcome to Tyler. These supplies will come in handy during the upcoming school year.”

The event highlights the district’s strong community spirit and commitment to education, with teachers expressing heartfelt thanks for the community’s support. The district extends its sincere thanks to all who participated in and supported this event.

