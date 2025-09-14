By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do

not see.” – Hebrews 11:1

I first heard this term some time ago from a former pastor in one of his newsletter

articles. Since that time, I’ve been contemplating what the difference is between regular

faith and “reckless” faith. It implies that our faith should be without abandon, full speed

ahead, pedal to the metal, open throttle all the way. It implies that with such reckless

faith, there is no room for doubt, worry, or anxiety.



Such faith is more than hoping confidently; it’s about BEING SURE OF WHAT WE

HOPE FOR!



Such faith does not contain a margin for error; it believes 100 percent!



Such faith is knowing without a shadow of a doubt that when we reach out to touch the

hem of His garment, we will be healed!



It makes me look at my own faith in difficult situations. Is my faith “reckless” or is it

playing it safe?