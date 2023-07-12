Rep. Jay Dean To Seek Re-Election

Gregg, Harrison, and Marion Counties’ Texas State Legislator, Jay Dean, recently announced he will seek re-election in next year’s election. Texas just completed its once-every-two-year legislative session and is now looking forward to special sessions to complete the year’s work. In the recent session, Dean played a key role in passing important legislation to lower taxes, improve border security, shut down the “woke” radical agenda, improve the education and safety of Texas students, lower electric bills, and keep the Texas economy strong.

Dean is now working to pass the biggest property tax cut of any state in American history by ensuring $17.6 billion is set aside in the State budget for tax relief. This planned tax cut has been made possible by the strong Texas economy. The final tax relief plan is under negotiation during the Special Sessions. Last year, Texas had the fastest economic growth in America. Texas is now the biggest exporting state in the U.S. and leads in energy exports, agricultural exports, and tech exports. If Texas were a nation, we would have the 2nd highest exports in the world. Texans are benefiting from this economy.

Dean also worked to improve highways, water supplies, and electrical infrastructure.

When some states increase tax revenue, they make government bigger, which eventually kills the economy. I am trying to give tax dollars back to taxpayers and to make government more efficient. The big winners are Texans. This is a historic opportunity to get this right, and that is why I am running for re-election.

Jay Dean also passed the most aggressive bans against efforts by “woke” radicals to sexualize children. He helped ban gender mutilation surgeries on children, kept pornography out of schools, put an end to so-called gender identity instruction for children, and stopped biological men from competing in women’s sports.

“We do not need to wait until more damage is done to stop these things,” said Dean.

Dean also helped put $5 billion toward securing the border.

“The Biden administration is not doing its job, and people are suffering. We had to step in and work hard to close his open border,” said Dean.

Jay Dean, and his wife, Pokie, live in Longview, where Dean once served as Mayor.