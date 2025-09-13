School is back and so is the sickness: CHRISTUS Health offers tips for back-to-school illnesses

(EAST TEXAS) – As the school year settles into full swing, many classrooms are abuzz with sniffles, coughs, and rising sick days.

Catherine Giordano, a pediatric nurse practitioner with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Tyler, said the rise in illnesses among school-aged children is predictable for this time of year.

“Once we get back into enclosed spaces and in large groups, it is very easy for illnesses to spread,” she said. “This is very common, and children are very social, so illnesses can spread very quickly from kids to siblings and even parents.”

Catherine Giordano

The back-to-school surge generally revolves around respiratory illnesses, including common colds, influenza, and COVID-19.

Instances of sore throats, ear infections, and stomach viruses are also likely to increase.

Dr. Tracy Omoegbele, a pediatrician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Longview, said parents should monitor their child’s symptoms and seek medical care if they are persistent, severe, or become concerning.

Children who are immunocompromised, have asthma, or have pre-existing health care conditions should consult their primary care or pediatrician with any questions about treating their illness.

“Prevention and reducing the spread of illnesses is very important, but so is being able to identify when a child needs further evaluation,” she said.

Dr. Tracy Omoegbele

Both Giordano and Omoegbele recommend the following tips to help slow the spread of illnesses in children and parents:

– Encourage regular handwashing with soap and water

– Teach children to cover coughs and sneezes with their elbows

– Stay at home if you or your child is running a fever

– Stay up to date on routine immunizations, including the flu shot

– Support your health with good sleep, proper hydration, and balanced nutrition

“If you or your child is sick, listen to your body and listen to what they are telling you,” Giordano said. “We would rather you miss a few days now as you heal up than miss a few weeks later because you ended up getting a lot sicker.”

Courtesy photos by CHRISTUS Health