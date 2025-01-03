Smith County Commissioner J Scott Herod Sworn in to Office

I am extremely honored to begin serving the people of Smith County Precinct 3 as their county commissioner. I promise to listen and work hard for you to make our community a great place to live, work and play!

Commissioner J Scott Herod

Commissioner J Scott Herod and Judges Neal Franklin and Clay White.

J Scott Herod was sworn in to office as Commissioner for Precinct 3 on January 2, 2025.

“I am extremely honored to begin serving the people of Smith County Precinct 3 as their county commissioner,” Herod said. “It is my desire that you know your commissioner and together we are able to make the communities that make it up stronger for all! As I began this journey, I’ve been blessed to meet so many outstanding people and hear directly from them what they need most from their local elected officials. I promise to listen and work hard for you to make our community a great place to live, work and play!”

Smith County Court-at-Law 3 Judge Clay White administered the oath of office as County Judge Neal Franklin held the Bible as Herod was sworn in.

Precinct 3 extends across the entire northern half of Smith County and includes Hideaway, Lindale, Red Springs, Starville and Winona; then proceeds south along the eastern county line through parts of Chapel Hill, Arp and Overton. It also includes parts of Tyler like the UT Tyler and Woods Subdivision areas as well as the Medical District and a portion of the Azalea District.

Herod was born and raised in Smith County. Through his upbringing he gained a deep appreciation of family, friendships and that giving back to the community you live in is important, he said.

Herod attended Clarkston Elementary in Tyler before settling in at Chapel Hill, graduating from high school in 1996. He continued his education at Texas A&M University, where he earned a BBA in Management in 2000. Following graduation, he worked in outside sales for an international security firm. In 2002, he was recruited and hired by Bank of America, where he worked his way from Banking Center Manager to Consumer Market Executive, and then to Sr. Vice President.

He left Bank of America in 2012 to become co-owner of Athlete Performance Enhancement Center, also known as APEC, in Tyler before selling his stake in 2014 to open and operate Cut Beef, where he remains active in the business and operating their family ranch.

Herod has been married to his wife, Misty, since 2001, and they are proud parents of teenage boy/girl twins and have a younger daughter. The Herod’s attend Grace Community Church.