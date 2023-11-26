By Michael Guido

Whenever pennies were made in ancient Rome, they were always stamped with the image of the emperor on them. It served as a constant reminder to those who used the coins that they were expected to honor him and obey his laws.

In the opening verses of His Word, God said, “Let us make man to be in our image, to be like us.” Moses, quoting God, said that we have the image of our God on us. And the fact that we have the image of God on us proves our unquestionable worth to God.

People frequently talk about self-worth. And we often hear of individuals who have low self-esteem. Some people even describe themselves by saying, “I’m certainly not worth very much. I can’t do anything right.” This unfortunate attitude is a result of believing the opinions of others who influence us – perhaps parents, friends, or teachers. That is unfortunate because they would not want others to make negative statements about them.

However, it is never about our sense of self-worth, no matter who influenced us. It is about our God-worth. Whenever we are tempted to think that we have no significance or importance, we need to remind ourselves that we were created in the image of God. And even though that image was lost when Adam and Eve disobeyed God, the story does not end there. A few verses later, God begins to reveal His plan to make us a new sin-forgiven creation through the death of His Son on the cross where we can see our true worth – our God-worth – in Christ’s work.

PRAYER: We admit, Father, that we cannot understand how much You love us. We accept Your grace and ask that through Christ, Your Son, our Savior, we will see our worth to You. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: Let us make man to be in our image, to be like us. – Genesis 1:26-31