Aneesa Cedillo in the Early College High School (ECHS) is fighter, giver, and kind.

She was only 6 years old when she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. She repeated first grade because she spent 11 months in chemotherapy.

At 11 years old, she is cancer-free. However, the long terms effects of cancer treatment still lingers.

Aneesa did not allow cancer to stop her cold in her young life. Rather, she started raising awareness and Tyler ISD campuses graciously joined her to fight this dreadful disease. Her inspirational journey spurred the local campuses to help local children that are battling cancer.

For example, at Tyler High School, students joined “Stick it to Cancer”. Claude Lane was Aneesa’s principal when she attended Moore Middle School. Students each purchased a tape strip for $2. The goal of buying the strips was that, together, there would be enough tape to keep Mr. Lane attached to the wall when the stool he was standing on was removed.

Aneesa Cedillo and Claude Lane enjoying the “Stick it to Cancer” fundraiser

“Ever since we first started at Moore Middle School, she wanted to help those with childhood cancer,” Mr. Lane said. “This year, we’ve teamed up to raise awareness and school spirit, and I can’t think of any other way to do this than to teach our kids to give back.”

Aneesa was there helping stick Mr. Lane to the wall. “It’s so good to see things come full circle, especially since it’s my senior year,” Aneesa Cedillo said. “It’s so good to see that our efforts to spread awareness for childhood cancer have come so far. I want kids to know that they are not alone and that they have a support system.”

Money from the fundraiser will be donated to the Gold Network of East Texas

