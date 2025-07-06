By Sower Ministries

We are all familiar with the Beatitudes of Jesus in the fifth chapter of Matthew.

But Psalm 84 contains three beatitudes.

The first talks about our relationship with God – about being with Him and worshiping Him and praising Him. “Blessed,” said the psalmist, “are those who dwell in Your House; they are ever praising You.” Indeed, we are truly blest that His invitation to us is “Come, now is the day of salvation” – an invitation to be with Him today and every day throughout eternity. To dwell in His presence forever.

The second beatitude we find is “Blessed are those whose strength is in You, who have set their hearts on pilgrimage.” Throughout this life we are not on our own to struggle with the difficulties of life. His strength is always available to us when we are weak, weary and worn out. He knew pilgrimage would be long and difficult, so He made Himself available to us whenever we call on Him.

And perhaps the last beatitude actually sums us the other two: “O Lord Almighty, blessed is the man who trusts in You.”

A young college student was dying from cancer at home. He had been heavily sedated for days. Every now and then his Mother would sit by his bedside and ask, “Dennis, are you here?” He would answer her, “Yes, Mom, I’m still here.” On the day of his death, however, he responded to her question, “No, Mother I’m going home.”

Above his bed in an empty room are the words: “I hear you, Christian, happy, unafraid, For you hear a song from the other side of death.”

