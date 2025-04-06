The Faithful Under Fire

GOD’S WORD: “We exult in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; and perseverance, proven character; and proven character, hope.” – Romans 5: 3-4

By Glenn Miller

It’s often been asked why bad things happen to good people. This is more times than not asked when one sees calamity, disease or disaster happen to people whom one would think would be exempt from such things, based upon their exemplary faith, dedication to the Lord, and obedience to God. For some reason, many have been taught that “righteous living” would afford God’s protection, providence and peace; that they would be immune to attacks of the enemy. But in reality, it’s often just the opposite.

The devil wants to stop God’s plan of redemption and salvation as best he can. The devil, according to John 10:10, “comes to kill, steal and destroy”. What better way for him to do that than to take out those who are most effective in the kingdom of God? This doesn’t mean that every bad thing that happens to someone is an attack by the devil; it could just be the natural order of living in a fallen world and/or the consequences of our own poor decisions.

Lately, I’ve noticed a lot of things coming against effective people in the kingdom of God. This ranges from preachers to parishioners, evangelists to worship leaders, and teachers to everyday lay men and women. Maybe I’m just aware of it more than before but it seems like the devil’s attacks are increasing exponentially.

Yet even if this is the case, we do not fear.

Jesus reminds us that we will face trials and tribulations in this world but not to fear because He has overcome the world. What we have during these times that gives us hope is knowing that Jesus has won the victory and that if we remain obedient to our calling, God will see it through to completion. It may be rough waters sailing for a little longer, but God will ultimately rescue us and bring us to victory over our troubles.

If you or a loved one is facing the fiery darts of the enemy, join me in the following prayer:

Father God, in the midst of the trials I face, help me uncover the purpose within my struggles. Allow me to see the lessons embedded in adversity, guiding me towards growth and understanding. By embracing challenges, may I find the path that aligns with Your divine plan for me. Lord, help me to remember Your faithfulness in the past, and let those memories build my confidence in You today. When doubt tries to cloud my mind, remind me of Your promises and the ways You have always been there for me. Teach me to lean not on my understanding but to trust in Your wisdom and guidance. I ask that You help me to grow in my faith, to seek You in prayer, and to find comfort in Your Word. Let my faith be like a strong foundation, unshakable even when the storms of life come. In Jesus’ perfect and most powerful name, Amen.