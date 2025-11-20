Tiniest NICU Baby Graduates from UT Health Tyler

Saying goodbye is always bittersweet, but knowing she’s leaving us healthy and thriving is the best feeling in the world.” Marcie Tunstall, Director of Nursing, Women, Infants, and Children’s Services at UT Health Tyler Neonatal Intensive Care

LaBreshia Howard had just celebrated her baby’s gender reveal two weeks earlier (a girl!) when she went in for her routine prenatal checkup six months into her pregnancy.

That day in May of this year set off a series of events Howard never could have imagined, seeing that her first pregnancy had gone so smoothly — her 9-year-old daughter Madisyn was proof of that.

At that routine six-month exam, Howard’s doctor didn’t like what he saw. The baby was measuring too small, and her heartbeat was undetectable. He sent her directly to the emergency room, where she was admitted to the hospital and told that she would need to stay until her baby was delivered.

Addisyn Genell Howard

The hope was to allow the baby to continue to develop in utero, but two days later, when things were not improving, baby Addisyn Genell Howard was born via emergency Cesarean section on May 23 weighing less than a pound.

At just 15 ounces, Addisyn is the tiniest baby admitted to the UT Health Tyler Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to date.

LaBreshia’s husband, Willie Howard, was able to see his daughter after the delivery, but the couple was told things could be touch and go those first few days and weeks.

“We have some praying warriors they prayed for my baby and they’re still praying for her,” LaBreshia said. “I knew she would be all right. I just felt it.”

Sure enough, little Addisyn proved to be the fighter her mama knew she was, and on Wednesday, was released from the NICU almost six months after she was born, weighing an impressive 8 pounds.

“It’s just amazing seeing her go from 15 ounces to 8 pounds,” LaBreshia said as her daughter snuggled contentedly on her chest.

Although she said the last several months have been “a lot,” LaBreshia credited the NICU staff with keeping her grounded and informed throughout her daughter’s journey, keeping her abreast of the highs and the lows.

The staff celebrated each pound gained, her 100th day and Addisyn’s actual due date, Sept. 8. On Wednesday, the NICU staff was there to celebrate her last day in the NICU, cheering her on as she graduated.

“Watching Addisyn grow stronger each day has been incredible. Saying goodbye is always bittersweet, but knowing she’s leaving us healthy and thriving is the best feeling in the world,” said Marcie Tunstall, Director of Nursing, Women, Infants and Children’s Services. “Addisyn has shown us what true strength looks like. Every small victory led to this big day, and we’re so proud to be a part of this sweet family’s success story.”

