Longview, Texas
24 September 2025
UT Tyler Police Honored by State for Professional Excellence
ETR Team
Sep 24, 2025

Story by Hannah Buchanan

The University of Texas at Tyler Police Department has earned accreditation from the Texas Police Chiefs Association for meeting law enforcement best practice standards.


Developed by Texas law enforcement experts, the more than 170 Best Practices are designed to help agencies deliver services efficiently and effectively, minimize risk, and safeguard individual rights.


“I am so proud of and grateful for our police department,” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD. “Their commitment to the safety of our students and campus is deeply appreciated — we are truly fortunate to have them.”

The University of Texas at Tyler’s Police Department


To earn accreditation, the police department underwent a careful internal review of its policies, procedures, equipment, facilities, and operations, followed by a submission of proof of compliance with standards for an independent review. After the independent review of written submissions, a team of assessors did an on-site assessment of operations and facilities and interviewed department staff.


The “accredited” status is reviewed every four years. TPCA was founded in 1958 to promote, encourage, and advance the professional development of chiefs of police and senior police management personnel in Texas.

Courtesy photo by The University of Texas at Tyler

