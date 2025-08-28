UT Tyler Recognized for Veterans Education Excellence

“This recognition reflects our success in providing robust support services and also highlights the Military and Veterans Success Center…” Coby Dillard, University of Texas at Tyler’s Director of Military and Veterans Affairs

The University of Texas at Tyler received the Texas Veterans Commission Silver Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award for its commitment to ensuring the academic success of veterans and the military-connected community.



“This recognition reflects our success in providing robust support services and also highlights the Military and Veterans Success Center as a model in advancing military-connected student support, retention, and engagement,” said Coby Dillard, UT Tyler director of military and veterans affairs. “With the support of our campus and community partners, our work continues to distinguish UT Tyler as the leader for military-affiliated education in our region.”

UT Tyler will be recognized on Monday, Oct. 13, at the 2025 Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Student Symposium in Fort Worth.

Coby Dillard, UT Tyler Director of Military and Veterans Affairs

“The Texas State Legislature established the VEERA program to recognize public colleges and universities for their excellence in providing education and related services to veterans and the military-connected community,” said David Salgado, director of veterans education with the commission. “The University of Texas at Tyler has showcased its commitment toward ensuring the academic success of these individuals.”



Through its Military and Veterans Success Center, UT Tyler provides academic and administrative support, along with collaborations with local, state, regional and national military/veteran-serving organizations for veterans and military-affiliated students and their families.

Courtesy photo by The University of Texas at Tyler