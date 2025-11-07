UT Tyler School of Health Professions Celebrates NFP Program Graduates

Nurse-Family Partnership Supports Mothers and Toddlers

Story by Elizabeth Wingfield

The University of Texas at Tyler School of Health Professions held a graduation ceremony to celebrate 15 mothers and their toddlers completing the Nurse-Family Partnership program.

The NFP program pairs nurses with first-time mothers to provide free, convenient in-home support. Visits occur approximately twice a month, beginning early in the mother’s pregnancy until the child’s second birthday. During the pregnancy, nurses assess the mother’s health and signs for elevated risk, such as elevated blood pressure. After the birth, nurses monitor the child’s health, including the child’s weight, blood pressure, length, head circumference, and temperature, to proactively address health concerns or connect the mother with the right resources.

NFP Program Graduates

“The graduation ceremony is a powerful celebration, not just of two years of hard work, but of the generational change we’re helping to spark,” said Laura Young, NFP program director. “When we empower a first-time mother with health education and confidence, we set her and her child on a path to success that lasts a lifetime.”

The program’s mission is to transform the lives of vulnerable babies, mothers, and families to create a future where children are healthy and families are empowered to break the cycle of poverty. Currently, pediatric mortality in East Texas is nearly 2.5 times higher than the national average, according to the 2023 Pediatric Health Status of Northeast Texas report by the UT Tyler School of Medicine.



“It has been an incredible privilege to be part of the Nurse-Family Partnership for eight years,” said

Ivette Miles, NFP nurse supervisor. “Having served both as a visiting NFP nurse and in a leadership

role supporting our nurses, I’ve had a unique view of the program’s success. Witnessing mothers accomplish life-changing goals—from earning their GED to becoming a dental hygienist—is the

greatest reward. I couldn’t be prouder of these moms and the dedicated nurses who support

them.”



Beyond clinical care, NFP focuses on empowering mothers to achieve their educational and career goals. Nurses help connect mothers to critical resources such as childcare and flexible education options, offering encouragement and personalized guidance to help them build a more secure future for their family.



“The Nurse-Family Partnership has truly been a blessing in my life,” said Latifah Opeodu, an NFP participant. “They’ve been by my side since I was 25 weeks pregnant, and now my baby is a bright, happy two-year-old. Through every stage—from pregnancy worries to first smile and first steps— my nurse was there with guidance, encouragement, and care. NFP didn’t just help me become a confident mom; they became part of our little family.”



To qualify for the program, participants must be low-income first-time mothers who are pregnant

28 weeks or less and are living in Smith, Henderson, or Cherokee County.

To learn more about the NFP program or enroll, email nfp@uttyler.edu.