By Dr. Michael Guido.

A reporter once asked Henry Ford the question, “Do you ever worry?”

“No. I believe that God is managing my affairs. With God in charge, I believe that everything will work out for our best. So, what’s there to worry about?”

Worry is like going back and forth in a rocking chair: a lot of motion but no forward movement. It can disturb our thinking, disorganize our work, destroy our health, and steal our life. It has never calmed a fear or brought peace to a troubled heart.

Worry is nothing more than anticipating some calamity or chaos that will probably never come our way. It normally has no substance or power except what we allow it to have as it invades our minds and controls our thoughts and disrupts our lives.

When we allow worry to muddle our minds, we need to call upon God immediately. Immediately! We must ask Him to replace each problem with one of His promises and ask for an extra portion of faith and trust in His goodness and grace. He knows what is in our future and every need that we ever have is under His control.

PRAYER: Help me, Father, to increase my faith in You as I learn to trust Your promises and accept Your will. Give me confidence in Your care and concern for my best! In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: So, don’t worry about these things, saying, ‘What will we eat? What will we drink? What will we wear?’ These things dominate the thoughts of unbelievers, but your heavenly Father already knows all your needs. – Matthew 6:31-32.

Courtesy of Guido Ministries