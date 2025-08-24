By Dr. Michael Guido

One of the most irritating, aggravating, frustrating – and yet stimulating – questions is –

“Why?” It angers parents and annoys teachers. It disturbs moments of quiet reflection

when we think we have the answers to “everything” then we realize we don’t. It bothers

us deeply when we are asked “why” did you do this or “why” did you do that. It seems to

be planted deep within the brains of children to make us defensive or angry or even feel

stupid.



But “Why” is an important question. It can force us to look at what we have done or

what we are about to do. It can, in all reality, keep us from doing wrong or encourage us

to do what is right.



David addresses the “Why” question quite frequently. In Psalm 86, however, he makes

an observation and then answers it with “why.”



He wrote, “I will praise You, O Lord my God, with all my heart; I will glorify Your name

forever.” Then he adds the why for us: “For great is Your love toward me; You have

delivered me from the depths of the grave.”



“Praise” and “glorify” are a most important part of our worship. When we look at these

two verses together, we find an important reason to remind us why we worship God: it is

because of His love and mercy.



We may not know what he is referring to when He said that “God delivered me from

the depths of the grave.”



And perhaps that’s good. What’s don’t matter – God does! There are many days when

we feel we are about to be “buried alive.” Then, God delivers us. It’s time to worship.







