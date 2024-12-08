Wonder and Worship of Christmas

By Pastor Chad Roberts

Why do you suppose God announced the greatest news in human history to the lowliest people? In Luke 2, we read that the birth of Jesus was proclaimed not to kings or rulers, but to shepherds, who were considered among the lowest in society. As the heavens opened and a choir of angels declared the birth of the Savior, the greatest announcement ever made was not heard by Caesar Augustus in his grand palace, nor King Herod in his fortress. It was given to humble shepherds on a hillside, watching their flocks by night. Why would God choose such a way to unveil His most glorious gift to humanity?

Could it be that God shares His best secrets with those who live in humble obedience? The shepherds were not waiting for a more convenient time or a better opportunity. The scripture says they “went with haste” (Luke 2:16) to find the newborn Savior. They didn’t hesitate or question the message. Their obedience was immediate, without reservation, showing us that God honors those who are quick to act upon His word. Their hearts were open, and their response was one of readiness and eagerness. In contrast, how often do we hear God’s call and delay, thinking of all the reasons why now is not the right time? In God’s eyes, delayed obedience can be seen as disobedience, as it reflects a heart that is hesitant, rather than fully surrendered.

The shepherds’ obedience was directly tied to their worship. They did not simply acknowledge the angelic message and go back to their work; they found Jesus, and then they shared the good news with others. Their worship wasn’t a passive acknowledgment; it was an active participation in the fulfillment of God’s promise. They responded to the heavenly revelation by moving in faith, and in doing so, they became part of the unfolding story of Christ’s birth. This is the essence of true worship: not merely acknowledging who God is but responding with action that reflects His greatness.

As we approach this Christmas season, we are invited to examine our own hearts. Are there areas in our lives where we are hesitating or delaying obedience? Are there any hindrances to our worship, perhaps in the form of unconfessed sin, fear, or pride? The shepherds showed us that true worship and obedience go hand in hand. Let us be like them—ready, eager, and willing to obey the call of God, trusting that He will reveal Himself in ways that will ignite our hearts to worship and follow Him more fully.