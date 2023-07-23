Writing For Eternity

By Guido Ministries

Thomas Mann was a widely known and highly regarded novelist. His books were well written, and on one occasion, he won the Nobel Prize. He was also recognized for the length of time it took him to write one of his books. On one occasion it took so long that his publisher complained to him saying, “You have been working on this book for an eternity!”

“After all,” he replied, “I am writing it for eternity.” Even though his writing skills and insights were known around the world and had great influence, none of them could produce life. There is only one Book that has life-giving power: God’s Book – His Word.

Jesus said, “But these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name.” One Word, one Person, one purpose: Life through Christ. Only the living Word has life. All other books will perish and be forgotten.

The writer of Ecclesiastes said, “Of the writing of many books there is no end, and much study wearies the body.” We read and study, ask questions and think, gain knowledge and insight, learn how to do things, and come to some well-thought-out conclusions. But in the final analysis, life does not come through books – it only comes through faith in Jesus Christ.

PRAYER: Father, we accept and believe that You are the Way, the Truth, and the Life. May we know You as a Friend, love You with sincerity, and worship You as King. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: But these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name. – John 20:31