𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐟 𝐩𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫

Nozomi Tomita flew all the way from Massachusetts on Tuesday to adopt two deaf dogs from the Smith County Animal Shelter.

“I’m finally here! It was a long flight,” Ms. Tomita, who is deaf, signed as she entered the shelter. “I am so glad I made it here today.”

The puppies, Anjali and Amiya, are approximately 3 months old and were found on County Road 1142 on June 11th. When they arrived at the shelter, it didn’t take long for the staff to realize they were deaf.

“Both pups are super friendly and want to be loved on. Anjali is a little more outgoing and adventurous than Amiya, but equally as sweet,” Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Coordinator Amber Greene said.

The shelter posted the adorable white puppies with blue spots on some of the online groups for deaf dogs that they participate in. They quickly heard from Ms. Tomita from Massachusetts, who was interested in adopting both puppies. Since the county doesn’t transfer dogs out of state, Ms. Greene pointed the woman to local rescues who may be able to help.

Josephina Larson, lead coordinator at Pawsitive Place Rescue, was contacted and started working to make the adoption a reality. Ms. Tomita said her entire family is deaf, including her partner and three children. She knew she wanted to adopt a deaf dog after their 19-year-old dog passed away, who was deaf in one ear.

When she saw both puppies were available, she knew she wanted to adopt them. Once she connected with Ms. Larson, the process of adopting the puppies went quickly.

“They are precious,” she signed. “They are just deaf, and deaf dogs matter as well.”

Alana Husband, with the Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, volunteered her time to sign for Ms. Tomita Tuesday afternoon when she came to the shelter to pick up her new puppies.

“I’m excited to teach them to communicate with us,” Ms. Tomita signed. “It is going to be a perfect fit for my family.” She said deaf dogs can learn through visual communication, like sign language. Ms. Tomita and her family use American Sign Language, but she said she may also teach the puppies a few Japanese signs.

She thanked the Smith County community for being warm and inviting and for donating supplies, food, and toys for the puppies. Ms. Tomita thanked Ms. Larson and said without her help, she would not have made it to Tyler for the adoption. She has rented a car and will be driving the puppies back home. Ms. Larson thanked everyone who made the adoptions possible, including Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “We’re grateful,” she said.

“This ended up being a real win for everyone involved,” Judge Franklin said. “I am thankful for our Smith County team and Pawsitive Place Rescue, as well as all of our local rescues. We really depend on our partner rescues to assist us in finding homes for the large number of dogs we take in.”

The puppies were picked up along with their father, Balu, who is hard of hearing. Ms. Greene said the puppies’ dad is still in the shelter and available for adoption, and they are urgently trying to find him a home.