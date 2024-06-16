A Love Affair

By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “See what love the Father has given us that we may be called the children of God.” – 1 John 3:1

Some of the most difficult things in life to transverse are the inter-personal relationships we have with others. Whether our relationships are with family members, spouses, children, co-workers, or anyone else that may cross our path in a given day, we all know the JOY those relationships give us as well as the challenges they sometimes present. For the Christian, we are called to exhibit love, patience, understanding and compassion in all relationships. When we do so, we obtain a “peace beyond understanding.”

The hard part, however, is that the enemy seeks to rob us of that peace and encourages us to focus on our own needs and wants above all others. Not that we should totally abandon our needs, but far too often we approach relationships solely in the “what’s-in-it-for-me” frame of mind.

And sometimes our relationship with Jesus is no different.

If you’ve ever been in love, you know what it’s like to wake up in the morning asking yourself what you can do to bring joy into the life of the other person. And that’s the way Jesus is each and every moment! To have a relationship with Jesus is more than just understanding what He has done for us, but to respond out of that love with all the resources we know how.

*To have a relationship with Jesus is not solely about an allegiance to a master.

*To have a relationship with Jesus is not solely about having a rescuer.

*To have a relationship with Jesus is not solely about having a teacher.

It’s about being in love.