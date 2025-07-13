Airport Children

GOD’S WORD: “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” – Genesis 1:27

By Glenn Miller

It was one of those days I wished I could have stayed in bed! What was to be an uneventful two-and-a-half-hour flight from Dallas to Chicago turned into a nine-hour ordeal of delayed flights, missed connections and coming in contact with a whole lot of grumpy people. All of this was due to a large storm surge with strong winds that blanketed most of the Midwest that day. Because I try never to schedule appointments on days I fly into a market (for this very reason), I escaped the anxiety that others apparently were feeling and leisurely assured myself that I would get to my destination…eventually.

While I was waiting for a plane in Detroit during a two-hour layover, I sat there at Hungry Howie’s pizza enjoying a slice of pepperoni and watched the other travelers pass by, taking note of their appearance, their attitudes, and playing a guessing game what was important to them. Some were easy to guess, like the old man with a grey ponytail and beard who wore jeans and sandals and who had a backpack with anti-government stickers all over it! In addition to him, however, were thousands of other people from different places and all walks of life. It was a premier place to “people watch” and before I knew it, I was having fun at my little game. I even gave some of them names!

Yet what came over me during this time was that ALL of these people were God’s children! He created all of us and loves each one of us the same! Whether Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Republican, Democrat, American, Chinese, wealthy or poor, He created all of us in His image and wants the very best for each of us! It caused me to look at my fellow travelers not as others who are different, but as brothers and sisters. And did that make a difference in my attitude!

God loves the man with the oily, greasy hair just as much as He loves me!

God loves the belligerent middle-aged belly-acher just as much as He loves me!

God loves the older woman who had her belongings in a pillowcase just as much as He loves me!

“Red and yellow, black and white, all are precious in His sight…Jesus loves the little children of the world!”….ALL OF US!