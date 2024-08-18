Are you happy now?

By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.” – John 10:10

“I’ll be happy when I finally get that big house I’ve always wanted.”

“I’ll be happy when I’m making more money.”

“I’ll be happy when I lose those extra ten pounds.”

“I’ll be happy when my loved one stops hurting me.”

Regardless of what we think will bring us happiness, we all at times tie our happiness to something in the future. Our days are spent pondering a long list of “if onlys.” No matter what we acquire or achieve of these things, there’s always something else out there beckoning us to think that attaining it will make us happier; a new job, a new spouse, a new figure, a new set of priorities. And some of these things can certainly improve our happiness. But why wait around on happiness to arrive on your doorstep? True happiness is not found in other things or other people. True happiness that never fades (JOY) is found in being content with wherever one is right now, regardless of the situation or circumstance.

It’s knowing that God has a plan for us. (Jeremiah 29:11)

It’s knowing that God has claimed us and redeemed us. (Isaiah 43:1)

It’s knowing that nothing can keep God from loving us. (Romans 8: 38-39)

It’s knowing that God’s forgiveness is bigger than any of our sins. (1 John 1:9)

It’s knowing that God is for us and not against us. (Psalm 91:14)

Life, according to Joyce Meyer, is about enjoying where you are on the way to where you are going. In her book by the same title, she writes: “I believe that life should be a celebration. Far too many people don’t enjoy life, let alone celebrate it. I frequently say that many people are on their way to heaven but very few are enjoying the trip. Enjoyment of life is not based on enjoyable circumstances. It is an attitude of the heart, a decision to enjoy everything because everything – even little, seemingly insignificant things – have a part in the overall big picture in life.”

There is no better time than right now to be happy. JOY is yours to have today, right now, regardless of what circumstances you’re in! Jesus died on the cross in your place so that you may have eternal salvation and JOY RIGHT NOW!

So, work like you don’t need money, love like you’ve never been hurt, and dance like no one’s watching.