By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “Righteousness guards the man of integrity, but wickedness overthrows the sinner.” – Proverbs 13:6

I suppose some of the people I admire most are those who exhibit a strong sense of integrity. Integrity is that rare “stick-to-it-iveness” that allows people to stay strong when the going gets tough and to remain faithful to a calling or agreement despite the lure that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. And it is the lack of integrity that permits people to sway their opinion as the wind of popularity blows or to take their ball and go home when they don’t get their way.

To have faith in God and His promises in a world that tries to entice you to serving other gods requires integrity.

To remain faithful to a calling when giving up seems the easiest thing to do requires integrity.

To remain loving, forgiving, and supportive of those who share a different opinion than yours requires integrity.

Integrity is a spiritual discipline. And as a discipline, we know that it isn’t always easy; it isn’t always comfortable; it isn’t always convenient. But we have integrity because we are called to a JOY in Christ that transcends that which is easy, comfortable or convenient in worldly terms. And we have integrity through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Spiritual integrity… anything else is no integrity at all.