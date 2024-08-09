Back to School bash a hit

Pulls in Harmony and Health for wellness

Zeta Phi Beta (distributing free books for young children): Corrine Fite, Barbara Jackson, Jyasmin Garner, Susan Moon, Maggie Clark, Letitia Wilson and Carla Carpenter.

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Broughton Recreation Center teemed with parents and children who came as far as Tatum to get school supplies plus haircuts thanks to Barber Institute of Texas. Current average hair cut for children is about $20 and if you have three children, that is already $60 on haircuts for hardworking single parents and grandparents.

This event was an all-inclusive back to school for families. Clarissa Escobar, senior research data coordinator for Harmony and Health, attended. She was distributing flyers for a study because Black population have the highest overall cancer death rates of all US racial or ethnic groups, according to American Association for Cancer Research.

Harmony and Health’s goal is to help people live healthier lives and reduce their risk of cancer. They are looking for people to participate in their studies. If you or anyone you know wants to learn how prevent cancer, call 713-792-9400 or email HarmonyHealth@MDAnderson.org

Even Assistant Professor of the Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Dr. Scherezade K. Mama was also in attendance assisting Escobar.

Furthermore, the Davies Family from Pinetree couldn’t be happier. They received back-to-school supplies, and much more before heading back home.

Moreover, Kasie Estep who just moved back from Shreveport with elementary school aged boys was thrilled to be at the bash. “It is nice to have this type of back-to-school service,” she said. “I am so happy to be a beneficiary of the Barber school.” Moreover, her son, Jonathan Estep was incredibly happy with the hair cut Austin Stiles of Texas Barber Institute gave him. When asked why he volunteered to cut hair on a Saturday when he could be doing something different, Stiles said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive. I want to give back to the community – do something for someone else. It feels really good to do this. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Jim Evans of the Texas Barber Institute agrees. “I want to be of service. It feels good to do things for others.” Evans was such a gentleman – he even took a bow following his quote.

But wait, that is not all.

The Zeta Phi Beta sorority distributed free books to young students for their reading enjoyment at home. They said, “Our sorority is a service organization and most of us are teachers. This is a great way to share the love of reading.” Besides books, they gave away school supplies, and several gift cards.

Wray Wade City Councilman for District 3 who organized the bash said, “We live in a beautiful community with wonderful people who always want to do something for our community.” Wade explained that Lateefah Pruitt of State Realty who is also Longview ISD Board of Trustee Place 5 is always interested in education. Hence, it was easy to get her assistance.

Furthermore, Police Chief Anthony Boone and his daughter, Hollie stopped by to visit.

Other community members who lent their support in various ways include City Councilwoman District 2, Shannon Moore; Jan Johnson, Al and Rocio Davis from Houston, Anaya and Neema Pruitt, Terrye Nix, Tavares Akins, and the Hill Law Firm – Matthew and his wife Jesse Lynn Hill among many others.