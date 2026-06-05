Longview, Texas
5 June 2026
BOURBON ALLEY CUTS GRAND OPENING RIBBON 
Business

BOURBON ALLEY CUTS GRAND OPENING RIBBON 

ETR Team
Jun 5, 2026

Invites community to a New Orleans style entertainment, premium beverages, downtown vibe and more 

ip staff report 

Bourbon Alley’s grand opening ribbon cutting event in downtown Longview, East Texas, featured introductions, a description of the establishment’s offerings, and welcome message from Mayor Kristin Ishihara plus,  a presentation of Chamber plaque. 

Mayor Ishihara letter on behalf of the City expressed excitement for the ribbon cutting celebration thanking Bourbon Alley for their investment in the community and wishing them much success in making Longview “the very best community to live, work, and play.” 

Owner, Meredith Rennier introduced her staff and discussed why she is investing in the New Orleans ambience. 

Bourbon Alley offerings include: 

   * Live Music: Featured on Friday and Saturday nights to complement the downtown Longview vibe. 

   * Premium alcohols: A selection of premium drinks is available. 

   * Light Bites: The menu includes light bites. 

Right after her discourse,  she took the scissors; surrounded by family, friends, well-wishers, and Chamber Reach team, she cut the ribbon declaring Bourbon Alley officially open. 

Then the  bon temps started to roll. 

  The event concluded deliciously with the Chamber of Commerce Reach Team members sampling some of Bourbon Alley light scrumptious bites, the famed New Orleans King Cake and washed it down with thirst-quenching assorted beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. 

At Bourbon Alley, “Laissez les bons temps rouler.” 

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