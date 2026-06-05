STATE OF THE ROSE CITY 

Mayor Don Warren’s final, stirring address about leading with love and kindness, putting people first, and finding joy in hard work

Story by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Photos by Michael Cavazos photography

The recent State of the City marked an important chapter for the Rose City. Mayor Don Warren stood before the community to deliver his final “State of the City” address, reflecting on his years of service and celebrating the progress Tyler had made under his leadership.

The luncheon began with Tom Perkins, Chairman of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, paying tribute to Mayor Warren’s journey. According to Perkins, after a brief retirement filled with golf, Warren found himself restless, yearning to serve something greater than himself. That call to service led him to public office, where he devoted himself to making Tyler a better place. Perkins highlighted that this event was Warren’s last as mayor, a moment filled with pride and gratitude for the legacy he would leave behind.

Before the mayor took the stage, the community’s spirit shined through acknowledgments and recognitions. Sponsors, elected officials, and graduates of the Leadership Tyler program were honored for their roles in shaping the city’s future. The program, in its thirty-ninth class, was celebrated for connecting local leaders and providing them with tools to enhance life in Tyler. It was a reminder of how growth depends on the investment of many hands and hearts.

In addition, a stirring video montage captured Tyler’s journey of transformation with revitalized downtown streets, new parks like the Legacy Trails, modernized public libraries, and improved utility services.

Furthermore, improvements in public safety were highlighted, from new police training facilities to upgraded fire stations. The community’s resilience shone brightly through investments in infrastructure, storm response, and economic development that created more opportunities for all.

Mayor Warren’s address was a heartfelt reflection on his six years leading the city. He spoke not of numbers or projects alone, but of the people who make Tyler vibrant — the neighborhoods, families, and friendships that form its backbone. He recalled his role in revitalizing parks, including Bergfeld Park, and the creation of spaces where all children, even those with special needs, can play.

“Parks are about connection,” Warren shared, “not just concrete.”

He detailed the city’s investment of more than $40 million in road improvements, underground sewer upgrades, and water systems — vital but often unseen work that ensures a healthy future for Tyler. Public safety progress was notable, with new fire stations, top-tier police certifications, and a significant crime reduction. Warren also spoke honestly about social challenges, emphasizing a compassionate, ready approach to safety and outreach.

Looking ahead, Warren described strategic planning efforts like the “Tyler Tomorrow” vision, a comprehensive 20-year roadmap crafted with community input to guide smart growth. Downtown revitalization, airport enhancements, and reduced traffic wait times illustrated a city moving forward with purpose and pride.

Throughout his speech, Mayor Warren’s leadership philosophy stood clear: leading with love and kindness, putting people first, and finding joy in hard work. He celebrated partnerships between staff, council, and citizens, acknowledging that the city’s success is truly a shared achievement. Though this was his final address, he expressed unwavering optimism, saying, “The best days of the city are not behind us. They’re ahead.”

The luncheon ended with a warm, personal tribute. Henry Bell, president, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce recalled his initial doubts when Warren ran for council, only to be amazed by his dedication and impact. Presented with a symbolic artwork, Warren was honored for his forward-thinking vision and daily commitment to making Tyler better.

As the community applauded, it was clear that while Mayor Don Warren’s term would end, his influence and spirit would remain woven into the fabric of Tyler for years to come.

Congratulations to the Leadership Tyler Class ’39

City of Whitehouse Mayor, James Wansley, presenting the awards, Taylor Bell, and Sarah Bickerstaff

Braden Brady and Steve Brunson

Reagan Butts and Nicole Cromeans

Tracey Daniels and Jessica Domingos

Laquesha Ford-Mcquay and Ann Marie Hoover

Liz Hutson and Grant Ingram

Jill Johnson and Akiko Lewis

Jordan Loy and Sarah Massey

Kimberly Miller and Garrett Northcutt

Rachel Parker and Michelle Salge

Susy Smith and Tim Winebarger

Don Warren and Tom Perkins and Henry Bell and Don Warren