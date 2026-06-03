Tyler Fire Department Celebrates Excellence at 34th Annual Awards Banquet
ETR Staff Report
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department proudly hosted its 34th Annual Awards Banquet on May 29, 2026, at the WT Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler, recognizing the outstanding achievements, dedication, and service of its personnel.
The annual event brought together firefighters, family members, department leadership, and elected officials to celebrate the accomplishments of department members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting the citizens of Tyler.
The banquet was emceed by Senior Captain Jeremy Driver, who recognized department retirees, recent promotions, and recipients of numerous awards honoring exemplary performance throughout the year. Awards were presented in several categories, including the following:
Legends Award:
- Ken Culpepper
- Morgan Herron
Innovation Award:
- Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung
Teamwork Award:
- Captain Jeff Hudgens
- Driver Engineer Todd Lane
Appreciation Award:
- Liz McCabe
Friend of the Department:
- Tyler Police Department Sergeant Chuck Boyce
- Tyler Police Department Officer Justin Lambert
Leadership Award:
- Driver Engineer Matthew Daniel
- Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee
Life Saving Award:
- Acting Captain Ben Missildine
- Acting Driver Engineer Brian Tribbey
- Firefighter Liam Harbuck
Life Saving Award:
- Senior Captain Jeremy Driver
- Firefighter Adam Cartwright
- Firefighter Joey Gann
Civilian Life Saving Award:
- UT Health EMS – Paramedic Jordan Wright
- UT Health EMS – EMT Kenni Fleets
Officer of the Year:
- Captain Daniel Barker
Firefighter of the Year:
- Captain Ben Missildine
Courtesy photos by the Tyler Fire Department