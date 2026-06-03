Tyler Fire Department Celebrates Excellence at 34th Annual Awards Banquet

ETR Staff Report

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department proudly hosted its 34th Annual Awards Banquet on May 29, 2026, at the WT Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler, recognizing the outstanding achievements, dedication, and service of its personnel.

The annual event brought together firefighters, family members, department leadership, and elected officials to celebrate the accomplishments of department members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting the citizens of Tyler.

The banquet was emceed by Senior Captain Jeremy Driver, who recognized department retirees, recent promotions, and recipients of numerous awards honoring exemplary performance throughout the year. Awards were presented in several categories, including the following:

Legends Award:

Ken Culpepper

Morgan Herron

Innovation Award:

Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung

Teamwork Award:

Captain Jeff Hudgens

Driver Engineer Todd Lane

Appreciation Award:

Liz McCabe

Friend of the Department:

Tyler Police Department Sergeant Chuck Boyce

Tyler Police Department Officer Justin Lambert

Leadership Award:

Driver Engineer Matthew Daniel

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee

Life Saving Award:

Acting Captain Ben Missildine

Acting Driver Engineer Brian Tribbey

Firefighter Liam Harbuck

Life Saving Award:

Senior Captain Jeremy Driver

Firefighter Adam Cartwright

Firefighter Joey Gann

Civilian Life Saving Award:

UT Health EMS – Paramedic Jordan Wright

UT Health EMS – EMT Kenni Fleets

Officer of the Year:

Captain Daniel Barker

Firefighter of the Year:

Captain Ben Missildine

Courtesy photos by the Tyler Fire Department