Longview, Texas
2 June 2026
Teen shot in Longview
Breaking News Community News

Teen shot in Longview

ETR Team
Jun 2, 2026

ETR Staff Report

On June 1, 2026, at approximately 11:26 p.m., officers with the Longview Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the 400 block of Fair Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a teenage victim who had sustained a gunshot wound while attending a gathering at a nearby park. The victim was transported by the Longview Fire Department to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903 236-7867.

The Longview Police Department would also like to remind residents that city parks close at 11:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to comply with park hours to help ensure the safety and well being of all community members.

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