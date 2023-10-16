Bullard High School Crowns 2023 Homecoming Queen

Bullard High School named senior Brooklynn Ellis its 2023 Homecoming Queen after a week of fun homecoming celebrations. The Homecoming Court presentation took place Friday evening, Oct. 13, 2023, before the Panthers battled the Canton Eagles, coming out on top 28-21.

The homecoming court included three senior queen nominees and two duchesses from the freshmen, sophomore, and junior classes.

Ellis is the daughter of Mr. Tony Ellis and Mrs. CJ Schultheis. Her high school activities include Bullard High School Varsity Cheer and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. After high school, she plans to attend college for a business degree and pursue her license in real estate.

Homecoming Queen Brooklynn Ellis with her father Mr. Tony Ellis

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to represent the senior class and to have been nominated by my peers,” Ellis said. “It is an honor to be on the field this evening, and I am so proud to be a Bullard Panther!”

2023 Homecoming Court

Senior Queen Candidates: Carys Gunn, Brooklynn Ellis, and Brook Minton

Junior Duchesses: Landry Bridges and Emma Smith

Sophomore Duchesses: Aliyah Crow and Carson Gunn

Freshmen Duchesses: Landrey Bighorse and Conleigh Waldrop