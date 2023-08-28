Bullard ISD Breaks Ground On New Middle School

Bullard ISD recently celebrated a special event- a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Bullard Middle School. A voter-approved Bullard Bond 2022 project, the new Bullard Middle School will serve grades 6 through 8 and is scheduled to be complete for the 2025 school year.

“We are so grateful to have a community who supports our district and the growth we are experiencing here in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said during the ceremony. “Bullard Bond 2022 projects, such as the construction of the new Bullard Middle School, allows us to plan for this growth and to help set our students up for success in the years to come in Bullard ISD.”

Ground broken on site of new Bullard Middle School

The approximately 175,000-square-foot building will feature state-of-the-art classrooms for academics, special education, and career and technical education. Learning spaces will also include fine arts music, theatre, and art studios, seven science labs, a media center, a competition turf field and track, four tennis courts, and more.

During the ceremony, Bullard ISD Trustees were joined by current Bullard Middle School teachers, staff, and students to make ceremonial shovel tosses to mark the occasion.

Additional Bullard Bond 2022 projects include the new Bullard ISD Athletic Complex, an indoor multipurpose facility, an addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary schools into one campus, renovations to the existing middle school to become an intermediate campus for 3rd through 5th grades, and an expansion of the high school cafeteria.

Proposed new Bullard Middle School gymnasium