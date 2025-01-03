Christina Drewry sworn in to Office as Smith County Precinct 1 Commissioner

I am absolutely privileged and honored to be serving in this role.

Commissioner Christina Drewry

Judge Sarah Maynard, Commissioner Christina Drewry and Pastor Sam Deville.

County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Sarah Maynard administered the oath of office while Flint Baptist Church Pastor Sam Deville gave the invocation and held the Bible as she was sworn in to office.

Commissioner Drewry and her husband Chris live in the Noonday area and are members of Flint Baptist Church.

Precinct 1 includes Southwest Tyler, Bullard, Flint-Gresham, Noonday and part of Lake Palestine.

Commissioner Drewry is a graduate of Whitehouse High School. She attended Tyler Junior College and completed her Landman Certification at Midland College.

She said she was blessed to be able to be a stay-at-home mother, working selectively as needed in the oil and gas industry and at the school district.

Commissioner Drewry said her whole life has been service oriented, starting with volunteering on boards and committees for schools and activities that involved their two children. She has initiated various projects to support community level organizations. From creating volunteer programs and reorganizing administrations to raising funds for significant projects, she has successfully identified opportunities where she could apply her talents for the betterment of others, she said.

Commissioner Drewry has served as a Smith County Republican Party Precinct Chair, a State Delegate to the Republican State Convention, a Deputy Voter Registrar, a political activist and coordinator for several Conservative Republican political organizations. She believes that engaging citizens with their elected officials and teaching about the process empowers these individuals and creates a force multiplier, she said.