Smith County honors employees

Lynda Swann

Lynda Swann (left) and Verna Carroll pose for a picture during their retirement party.

Two longtime employees in the Smith County Pre-Trial Release Department were honored for their years of service during a retirement party.

Lynda Swann has worked for the county for nearly 40 years.

She started working for the Hot Check Division for the District Attorney’s Office for a work program in high school and returned to work there after graduating. She worked there for about a year and then moved to the Pre-Trial Release Department in 1985. After more than 10 years, she left Smith County but returned in 1998 and has served as office manager for the department.

“I’ve really enjoyed working for and helping the citizens of Smith County,” she said.

Verna Carroll is a bond investigator, interviewing and working with inmates eligible for pre-trial release. She has worked for the department for 25 years.

She said she has enjoyed the family-oriented atmosphere and the friendliness at Smith County and retiring will be bittersweet because she will miss everyone. But she is looking forward to working on her new house and will probably get a part-time job to have something to do, she said, adding that she is not ready to sit still yet.

Pre-Trial Release Director Shane Scott said Ms. Swann and Ms. Carroll are hard workers who are dedicated to the citizens of Smith County.